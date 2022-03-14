Optimist Club of Van Wert announces contest winners

Eliza Leiendecker, Berkley Webster, Cooper Webster and Derek Young proudly show their oratorical contest awards. Leiendecker took top honors in the contest. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert recently held its annual oratorical contest at CHP Home Care & Hospice.

The topic was “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.”

Eliza Leiendecker, a homeschooled eighth grade student from Van Wert earned first place honors in the contest. Berkley Webster, a third-grader at Van Wert Elementary garnered a second-place finish and Cooper Webster, a sixth-grade student at Van Wert Middle School was third. All three were awarded medallions and prize money of $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third. Derek Young from Crestview Middle School placed fourth.

Students were judged on poise, content of speech, presentation, and overall effectiveness according to Optimist International criteria.

Leiendecker has advanced to the regional contest to be held April 9 at UNOH in Lima. The winner at the regional contest moves on to the district (state) level, and possibly national and international levels, for the opportunity to win college scholarships.

“The Optimist Oratorical Contest is a great opportunity for local students to express their thoughts and opinions to an audience and win prize money,” Optimist Club spokesman Greg Yinger said. “Our club strives to bring out the best in each student and we hope this project will be a step to help them achieve their goals for the future.”

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is active in the community with programs and service projects that include oratorical and essay contests, after-prom events, scholarships, bicycle safety rodeo, and Avenue of Flags. New members are always welcome.

To learn more about the Optimist Club of Van Wert, visit Facebook.com/OptimistVW.