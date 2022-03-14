VWPD seeking info on stabbing incident

VW independent news

The Van Wert Police Department continues to investigate a weekend stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

According to a police report, officers were summoned to the 500 block of East Central Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the victim was walking around, knocking on doors and asking for help.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, whose name has not been released, had blood on his sweatshirt, pants and hands and had suffered multiple stab wounds. He was taken via Van Wert Fire and EMS to Parkview Medical Center and is still being treated for his injuries.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed yet.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or contact CrimeStoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867).