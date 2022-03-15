Fortune, Walker, Rogers, Isaacs…Oh my!

Gospel and bluegrass music has had a storied presence on the Niswonger stage including artists like Ernie Haas and Signature Sound, Mark Lawry and The Brian Assurance, Guy Penrod, the Annie Moses Band, David Phelps, and more. The Niswonger acoustics and accomodating auditorium seating are perfectly pleasing for such musical performances.

When friend and supporter of Van Wert Live events at the Niswonger, Eileen Manken, shared her desire to financially support bringing the group called Brotherly Love, further research proved that the name was made up of Gospel giants. It wasn’t hard to see what a compliment this quartet of award-winners would to the Van Wert Live Artist Roster.

Jimmy Fortune, Bradley Walker, Mike Rogers, and Ben Isaacs have joined forces to record “Brotherly Love” that showcases each artist’s widely-acknowledged individual gifts and spotlights their incredible musical chemistry. Each member of the group brings a wealth of experience to the Gaither Music Group project. Fortune rose to fame as a member of the Statler Brothers and penned some of their biggest hits (“Elizabeth,” “Too Much on My Heart”) before forging a successful solo career when the quartet retired. Walker is a DOVE Award-winning artist with a strong following in Country, Gospel, and Bluegrass. Isaacs has performed with his mother and sisters for years as the GRAMMY-nominated group The Isaacs. Formerly with the legendary Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Rogers is one of the most highly respected musicians in bluegrass music.

The result of this soulful collaboration is a diverse performance that spotlights some of the best-loved gems on America’s musical landscape. Walker takes lead on the mournful Hank Williams Sr. classic “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” Fortune’s pristine tenor shines on the Vince Gill hit “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” Rogers delivers a spirited take on the O Brother, Where Art Thou hit “Man of Constant Sorrow”; and Isaacs’ warm voice revives the Don Williams’ hit “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good.”

Their friendship and camaraderie shine on the opening song, “Brotherly Love,” a country hit for the late Keith Whitley and Earl Thomas Conley. The album also features the Statler Brothers’ classic “The Class of ’57” and Roy Orbison’s “Crying” as well as such gospel standards as “The Lighthouse,” “Daddy Sang Bass,” and “Where No One Stands Alone.”

This concert not only showcases great songs brought to life once again through amazing performances, it also celebrates the bonds of true friendship.

“If ever we needed brotherly love we sure need it in the world today towards one another,” Fortune said. “We need to look at each other with the love of real brotherhood. We’re all in this together. No matter what our differences are, we have more in common than we think we do, and that is love for one another. That’s what this whole project is all about and that’s why we wanted to call it Brotherly Love.”

We couldn’t agree with you more, Jimmy Fortune. It will be an uplifting night long remembered. Tickets are available now at vanwertlive.com for the April 15 performance and if you see Eileen Manken, please let her know what a difference she is making by supporting such artistry at The Niswonger in Van Wert.