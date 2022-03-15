ORC, zoning appeal, more discussed by City Council

Van Wert City Council President Jerry Mazur studies information presented during Monday night’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Abandoned and/or blighted homes and what to do about such structures was a topic of discussion during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

At least a dozen homes inside the city limits are considered abandoned and Law Director John Hatcher told council members that he, Mayor Ken Markward and Health, Service and Safety Committee Chairman Bill Marshall recently met to talk about the issue.

“We’ve reviewed the Ohio Revised Code sections that involve those and potential actions that could be taken, so stay tuned,” Hatcher said. “It would not required any legislation on behalf of council, it’s already provided for in Ohio Revised Code. We would be looking into dealing with homes that have been abandoned or have no utilities in them and what potential things can be done about them.”

“The issue of abandoned homes has been prevalent for a number of years, however, the main issue of Health, Service and Safety has been to stop the deterioration of homes through code enforcement and bringing homes into compliance,” Marshall said. “These abandoned properties in many cases have been left in a continued state of an unacceptable decline. One can easily see these properties do not enhance our community.”

“Now it’s time for us to attend to the abandoned properties and their owners to ensure these properties are put into proper condition,” he added.

The matter will be further discussed at future meetings.

It appears commercial parking lots in the city will come under scrutiny.

Properties and Equipment Committee Chairman David Stinett informed council members he wants to examine city ordinances to see what can be done and if necessary, craft legislation that would require owners to properly maintain commercial parking lots.

Council President Jerry Mazur noted he’s received a notice of appeal of a recent Zoning Board decision approving conditional use for construction of a storage unit facility between 615-619 South Shannon Street. Neighboring property owners are appealing the decision.

“We’re sending them a letter advising them that we’re going to hold a meeting of the Council to determine if the Zoning Board acted appropriately or contrary to that,” Mazur said. That will be on March 28, and the obligation of Council is to make a determination on one side or the other but whatever it turns out to be, the opposite party may take that to Common Pleas Court for adjudication.”

Mazur also said that D.A.R.E. graduation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and he encouraged all council members to attend. He also noted a test live stream is scheduled for the April 11 Council meeting.

During her report, City Auditor Martha Balyeat revenues are up and she said the income tax department has refunded about $77,000 so far.

Markward and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming were absent from the meeting, but Markward left word that an informational meeting is scheduled for 5:45-6:15 p.m. Monday, April 11, to discuss the natural gas aggregation issue. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers and he encouraged those planning to attend to bring their latest gas bills for review.

Fleming plans to give an update at the next meeting on the progress of new water meter installation.

Council members approved a pair of ordinances, one authorizing Markward to sign a contract with attorney George Moore for services as assistant law director by special appointment, and another to increase American Legal updates to the city’s website. Instead of annually, those updates will be done twice a month.

Council also heard the second reading of the city’s 2022 budget ordinance. The third and final reading will take place at the next meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.