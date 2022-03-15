DeWine oks bill eliminating carry permits

VW independent news

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has signed Senate Bill 215, which does away with a requirement for legal gun owners 21 or older to have a permit or training to carry a concealed weapon.

The new law, which will take effect June 12, makes Ohio the 23rd state to allow concealed carry in public without a license or permit.

Current Ohio law requires conceal-carry applicants to take eight hours of training.