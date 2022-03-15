Donna Keller

Donna Keller, 77, of Delphos, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Vancrest of Delphos surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 7, 1944, in Dayton to Donald H. and Dorothy L. (Walters) Broerman. They both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her lifelong companion of 40 years, John G. Osting of Delphos; her children, Thomas D. Keller of Ottoville, Doreen (Jay) Sheeter of Delphos, Todd (Heather) Keller of Delphos, Terry (Kathy) Keller of Ft. Jennings, and Dawn (Jose) Lopez of Midland, Texas; two stepdaughters, Mindy Marshall of Appleton Maine, and Marianne (Chris) Staples of Searsmont, Maine; 17 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one on the way; her sisters, Diann Kraner, Darlene (Dave) Horine, and Deb (Brad) Dickson, all of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and twin sons, T. L. and J. L. Keller.

Donna was a member of Delphos St. John Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a 1963 graduate of Van Wert High School. She had managed several area restaurants. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary of Delphos, a past president of the Ft. Jennings American Legion Auxiliary, and was a volunteer election voting clerk. She loved geneology, playing cards, dancing, and was an avid bowler. She loved to socialize with friends and family, and never missed a sporting event or activity that her family members participated in.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos.

Preferred memorials: donor’s choice.