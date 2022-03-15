Floyd Huse

Floyd Donald Huse, 93, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on June 11, 1929, in New Castle, Indiana, the son of Ruby and Luella (Rinard) Huse, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Mary Louise Howard June 10, 1950, and she preceded him in death February 14, 2014.

Survivors include his son, Rodney L. (Anita) Huse of Janesville, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren, Scott Huse, Brad Huse, Derrick Huse, Kristina Thomas, Jared (Courtney) Huse, Mandy (Preston) Proffitt and Matthew Huse; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Guinn of New Castle.

Floyd was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Huse and two brothers, Paul and Robert Huse.

Floyd was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He had worked at Republic Buildings (Stran, Varco Pruden) in Van Wert, then retired from Haviland Drainage Products. He had been a member of the Jennings Road Church of Christ.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at South Mound Cemetery in New Castle.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.