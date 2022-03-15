Lincolnview Theatre Dept. presents…

Submitted information

The Lincolnview Theatre Department is presenting You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown for this year’s spring musical production. Based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz, the show is a favorite for all ages.

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown is this year’s Lincolnview spring musical. Photo submitted

The musical version features many of the beloved Peanuts characters including the well-known Charlie Brown played by Jacob Grubb, Lucy (Emma Hatcher), Linus (Connor Johnson), Schroeder (Ethan Scaggs), Sally (Ella Davis), Snoopy (Cheyenne Linton), and the rest of the gang played by Daegan Hatfield, Madelyn Peters, Kaleb Denman, Elizabeth Phillips, Alyah Blackmore, Logan Block, Jayden Bragg, Hadley Goins, Olivia Moonshower, Lillian Mosier, Chloe Murphy, and Gavin Priest. Stage crew includes Lindsey Hatcher, Alex Hefner, Mason Waltmire, Olivia Snyder, Brittany Ganger, and David May. Avery Slusher and Kaden Hohman will be the hosts for each performance.

The show is being presented under the direction of Mr. Griffen Waltmire. Director of Music is Mrs. Stacie Korte, choreography is by Mrs. Kim Pollock, and the show tech. director is Mrs. MaryAnn Falk assisted by Mr. Chad Kraner. Mrs. Dee Fisher supports the students as the accompanist and percussion is by Mr. Elliot Mueller.

Performance dates are March 18, 19, 25, and 27. Show times are 7:30 p.m. nightly and the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. All performances will be held at the Van Wert Civic Theatre. Tickets are available on the school website www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us, by visiting the high school office or at the door.

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.