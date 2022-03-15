Michael E. Protsman

Michael E. Protsman, 56, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully with his family at his side at 12:19 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at CareCore Nursing Home in Lima.

Michael Protsman

He was born January 10, 1966 in Cincinnati. His father was Ralph Eugene (Sue) Protsman who is deceased and his wife, Dorothy (Bill May) (Miller) Protsman May who survives in Van Wert.

Surviving are his two daughters, Starrae (Daniel) Musser of Huntertown, Indiana and Crystal Protsman of Fort Wayne; three stepbrothers, Bill May Jr., Michael May, and Jeff May. Also surviving is Tina Hammond, the mother of his children.

He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Bill May Sr.; grandchildren, Emmett Joe Musser, Beckett Rae Musser, and Pruett Lane Musser, and two stepbrothers, Freeman and Roy May.

He worked in construction for many years and had attended Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 3-5 p.m. Friday, March, 18, 2022, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: to the family for help in paying funeral expenses.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.