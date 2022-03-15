Random Thoughts: hoops, cap, baseball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Northwest Ohio basketball, the state tournament and polls, Wayne Trace wrestling, salary cap issues and baseball are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

O-G and Antwerp

Best of luck to Ottawa-Glandorf and Antwerp at UD Arena this week, as they compete in the Division III and Division IV semifinals and hopefully the finals.

Just one

Only one undefeated team is left in the state boys tournament – Centerville. The defending Division I champions are 26-0. Everyone else in each Division has at least one loss.

Polls

Two of the four Associated Press poll champions will compete in Dayton this weekend: Centerville in Division I and Akron St. Vincent St. Marys in Division II. Division III poll champion Col. Crawford lost to Ottawa-Glandorf in the regional finals and the co-Division IV champions lost in the regionals as well, with Tiffin Calvert falling to Antwerp in the finals and Botkins fell to Tri-Village in the semifinals.

Polls II

Remember, Antwerp was No. 1 in the next to last poll of the season but despite a regular season finale win over powerful Blackhawk Christian, the Archers were dropped to third in favor of Calvert and Botkins.

However, given the choice between a poll championship or being in the state tournament, I’m sure the Archers would pick the latter.

Wayne Trace

Congratulations to Wayne Trace’s Hunter Long, who won the 132-pound state wrestling championship on Sunday.

Also congratulations to teammates Jarrett Hornish (3rd, 144) and Corbin Kimmel (8th, 106) for making to the podium as well.

NCAA hoops

If you’re a college basketball fan, this is your week and this should be a very interesting tournament. Enjoy.

Smart money

This is why you don’t give a four-year, $160 million dollar contract to a quarterback with one career win.

I’m talking about the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott. It’d be one thing if he had a Super Bowl victory under his belt but he doesn’t. Now his contract (and Ezekiel Elliot’s) is forcing the Cowboys to bid adieu to other good players.

On the subject of playoff wins, what do Prescott, Baker Mayfield and DeShaun Watson all have in common? Each has one playoff career playoff win.

Baseball is back

Spring training is underway after Major League Baseball owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed on a new contract.

It’s nice to have baseball back, and I don’t want to be that guy, but doesn’t this seem like the very same agreement could have been reached months or weeks ago?

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.