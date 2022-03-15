Vantage students tour downtown VW

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Forward hosted junior and senior Construction Equipment Technology (CET) classes from Vantage Career Center for a tour of the buildings under construction in downtown Van Wert.

Van Wert Forward Property Manager Hall Block and Model Group Project Superintendent Mike Zuleger hosted the senior lab class last Thursday morning for a tour of the Oddfellows Lodge, the Arcade and the Conant Blocc. The junior lab class came for an afternoon tour of the same buildings.

CET instructor Chris Miles and CET instructional aide Deb Richardson supervised the experiential learning opportunity.

“A long-term development project in our community creates an opportunity for Vantage students to be invested in their hometown,” Miles said. “Touring these spaces allows students to see their learning become real as their academics are transformed into action.”

Van Wert Forward and Vantage students and instructors toured downtown last week. Pictured from left to right: Hall Block, Chris Miles, the Vantage CET seniors, Deb Richardson and Mike Zuleger. Photo submitted

“Both now and in the future having the students in these workspaces provides them the chance to develop an interest or specialization in construction as they move into the workforce,” Richardson stated. “Students become certified in NCCER Core and Masonry their junior year, and gain hands-on experience their senior year. Students take these certifications and use them to pursue specialized job opportunities.”

Director of Engagement and Outreach Joel Germann noted the Van Wert Forward team was excited to host the students and looks forward to continuing the relationship as the multi-phase project continues.

Van Wert Forward is transforming quality of place by planning, developing, and sustaining the built environment in downtown Van Wert and is vision-driven by The Van Wert County Foundation.

For more information visit Van Wert Forward’s website vanwertforward.org or contact Germann at joel@vanwertforward.org.