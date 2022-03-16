PBIS winners…

The Crestview Early Childhood Center recently awarded students who have made good choices at school and who act as role models to others each day. Students can earn tickets each day for positive behavior, and at the end of each month, ten winners are chosen to receive a special incentive from the treasure box or lunch with the principal. February Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) winners (front row, left to right): Elias Owens, Emory Reichert, Braydon Carrier, John Schaffner. Back row: Landon Sheets, Ella Hakes, Emma Merkle, Joel Dennie, Lucy Moser. Photo submitted