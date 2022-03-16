Vantage Adult Ed now enrolling students

VW independent staff and submitted information

Vantage Adult Education is currently enrolling in full-time and short-term programs, with substantial grant and scholarship opportunities available.

“This is a great opportunity for any graduating seniors and adults interested in upskilling or jump-starting a career in healthcare, public safety or manufacturing to gain valuable skills at little to no cost,” said Miriam Owens, Vantage Community Relations Coordinator. “We’ve seen high school seniors enroll in our Adult Education short-term programs in the spring, earning a certification and employer connection prior to graduating high school.”

Short-term programs currently enrolling through the Vantage Adult Education are State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) and phlebotomy, both beginning April 4; basic welding begins April 5; forklift training begins April 7, and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) has a start date of April 19. All of the courses will allow individuals to expand their knowledge and concentrate on industry credentials they wish to achieve.

“Vantage Adult Education is able to offer students the opportunity to improve or gain new skills for a better career foundation, a chance to earn competitive wage, and have your classes paid for through the grant opportunities.” Owens said.

A free short-term certificate grant is available to qualified Ohio students who enroll in EMT, STNA, phlebotomy, eelding, CDL, and police academyl For Van Wert County residents, there are additional grant opportunities funding Vantage Adult Education Welding, CDL, STNA, and EMT courses through a partnership with the Van Wert County Foundation.

Full-time courses being offered are the new LPN-RN Transition, Practical Nursing, and police academy. Students can complete these courses in just one year, while preparing for a professional career or furthering their industry skills and knowledge. Vantage full time programs are offered in the evening, allowing adult students to balance work and family responsibilities with their educational goals. Substantial financial assistance is available through scholarships and grants for all upcoming classes.

Customized training opportunities for local businesses and their employees are available now. Local employers who are currently utilizing these services are upskilling their workforce in a customized and efficient manner, at a reasonable cost and with excellent training equipment. If employers have needs in any career pathway, call Vantage Adult Education today.

The Vantage adult diploma program provides job training and an alternate pathway for adults ages 20 or older to earn an industry-recognized credential aligned to one of Ohio’s in-demand jobs, along with a state-issued high school diploma. Pathways include, STNA, CDL, and welding.

Vantage Career Center Adult Education offers a variety of on-campus or online courses assisting students in achieving their professional goals.

To learn more about courses and program offerings at Vantage Career Center Adult Education, call Maria Diltz, Vantage Adult Education Enrollment Coordinator, at 419.238.5411 ext. 2118 or click here.