YMCA of Van Wert County pays off Camp Clay Center

Members of the YMCA volunteer board and staff are all smiles at Camp Clay after paying off funds for the YMCA Clay Center. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County has made the final payment of $65,000 to pay off the YMCA Camp Clay Center at Camp Clay, meaning the entire YMCA operation is now debt free.

The Clay Center was part of a much larger YMCA camp project. In 1989, Bernie Nieman introduced Marcille Clay to the YMCA and that relationship culminated in the Clay family donating two parcels of farm ground to the ‘Y.’ In addition, the Clays purchased 16 more acres to add to the farm ground to provide space for summer camps and activities for children.

“The Clays vision was for the grounds to be used to introduce youth to outdoor activities, camping, and nature,” YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab said.

Nieman then got the Van Wert Rotary Club involved in the camp and in 1991 worked with the YMCA to develop the 4.4 acre Rotary Lake, which was shaped like the State of Ohio.

In 1992, the Camp Clay Center was discussed and estimates to build it were $600,000 to $800,000. Shortly after, plans began for the building of the Camp Clay Center, which became a skating rink initially. Since that time, the Clay Center has been used for a soccer/tennis spot, Lifehouse Church and a gymnastics area.

In 1995, the YMCA built the ball diamonds beside the Clay Center and the area began to blossom as a place for youth sports, skating, and camping.

In 2003 the Rotary Nature Center and climbing wall were added to the Clay recreation area. With little action for several years the Clay Center and camp needed a facelift.

In 2008, new leadership was established at the YMCA and the Clay Center and camp program began to flourish again. The YMCA donated ground on the Camp Clay property to expand the bike trail from Smiley Park out to Richey Road.

In 2010, the Springer family donated an old log cabin to the YMCA. The 1870s-era log cabin was relocated at Camp Clay to help fulfill the Clays dreams. Also in 2010, a half mile long nature trail was put in behind the Nature Center, and low team building activities were installed.

“Our responsibility was to meet and exceed the wishes of the Clay family trust” Kocab said.

In 2011, the Aqua Park was built on Rotary Lake and has continued to grow over the years.

In 2014, the Clay Camp added Van Wert’s first splash pad with five stations, 80 jets, a seating area and began a tree replacement project around the splash pad.

In 2015 Camp Clay added a guard shack, canteen area, intern housing, zip line, and numerous pieces of equipment on the floating aqua park area.

What began as a donation of ground and the building of the Camp Clay Center has turned into a community and regional asset. What started as a dream of the Clay family has turned into a beehive of activity that hosts over 11,000 visitors each year, most of which are children swimming, camping, day camping and participating in sports, just as the Clays envisioned it.

Information about Camp Clay and other programs is available by calling 419.238.0443, visiting www.vwymca.org, or via e-mail, amy@vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.