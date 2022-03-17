Brian L. Pancake

Brian L. Pancake, 60, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Van Wert Health.

Brian Pancake

He was born on November 27, 1961, in Van Wert to Herbert F. and Donna L. (Buerkley) Pancake, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Marcia Marie Miller May 7, 1989, and together, they shared years of memories.

Brian was a motorcycle enthusiast and would be found out riding his motorcycle, even when it might be too cold to do so. A quintessential rock ‘n’ roller, he loved the rock music of the 70’s and 80’s and was proud of his long hair. He was a Chevy guy who enjoyed driving his Chevy truck and was also an NHRA drag racing fan. But of all of Brian’s interests, spending time with his grandkids and attending their sporting events were his most treasured times.

Brian currently worked as a machinist for GT Technologies in Defiance.

Surviving are his wife, Marcia of Van Wert; son, Dana (Lindsay) Coyne of Van Wert; daughters, Shannon (Michael) Lewis of St. Marys, and Kaitlin (Dylan) Esmonde of Lima; brother, Douglas Pancake; sister, Pamela Showalter, both of Eubank, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Cindy Miller; brother-in-law, Gary (Deb) Miller, all of Van Wert; grandchildren, Brandon (Courtney) Smart, Kaleb Coyne, Nevada Coyne, Kaile Lewis, Maddie Boroff, Xander Boroff, Mason Lewis, Brianna Esmonde, Aaliyah Reynolds, Layla Esmonde and Dawson Esmonde.

In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and Earl Miller; brothers-in-law: Mark Showalter, Bill Miller, Jim Miller, Ron Miller, Mike Miller, Marvin Miller, and sisters-in-law: Pat Mason and Mary Miller.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Tony Schmehl, officiating. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In keeping with Brian’s personality, the family requests that guests wear a band tee-shirt, dress casually or come as you are.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Portal 2:20 Teen Center, https://portal220teencenter.weebly.com/.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart@gmail.com.