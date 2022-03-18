Delphos drug bust…

The Delphos Police Department seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash and arrested a Bluffton, Indiana man Sunday night. A routine traffic stop near West Fifth Avenue and North State Street led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, THC, 56 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and approximately $7,000 cash. The driver of the car, Trenton Eckelbarger was charged with possession of bulk amount of cocaine and was taken to the Van Wert County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000 and the case was bound over to Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Delphos Police Department photo