Dogs and Donuts Easter Fun Walk set

In early 2020, plans were being made to hold a spring event that would bring dog lovers together during a busy Easter holiday weekend but like most things in 2020, plans were canceled.

Now, two years later, local dog-lover and Van Wert County Humane Society Board member Kirsten Barnhart is hoping to hold the event she had in mind “before the world shut down.” At 12 p.m. Saturday, April 16, a fun walk for dog lovers will be held starting at the Van Wert Community Dog Park on US 127.

“I’ve always envisioned creating events in the community where dog lovers can come together and get to know other dog lovers in Van Wert, and I think this ‘Dogs and Donuts Easter Fun Walk’ will be a chance to do that,” Barnhart said.

While the aim is for pet parents to have fun with their dogs, Barnhart also noted the event will double as a fundraiser for Van Wert County Humane Society as they ready to open their new shelter on Fox Road.

Registration for the Dogs & Donuts Easter Fun Walk is $30. Tickets can be purchased here. Those who register by April 8 will receive a Dogs and Donuts Fun Walk t-shirt. Walkers will also receive coffee/hot chocolate and donuts after the walk, and a goodie bag with treats for their dog. There will also be a photo opportunity after the walk for pet parents and their dogs.

The walk will start on the reservoir trail by the Van Wert Community Dog Park. Walkers will walk around Reservoir One and may also walk around Reservoir Two if they choose. The event will end back at the Dog Park.

“This year, we’re also bringing back the free Easter Dog Bone Hunt,” Barnhart said. “For many years, the Robinson family did a fantastic job at putting on that event, and this year we offered to take over.”

The Easter Dog Bone Hunt is free to all leashed and dog-friendly dogs in the community. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on April 16 at the Community Dog Park, where dogs will be able to “hunt” for eggs, similar to the annual children’s egg hunt. There will be a separate bone hunt for large and small breed dogs.

“Both of these events are a great opportunity to get to know other dog lovers in Van Wert, to support the Humane Society and to have some fun with your pets,” Barnhart said. “Obviously, we can’t do these sorts of things without the community’s support. So, we hope to see people take advantage of opportunities like this so that they become popular yearly events.”