HS Theatre Dept. prepping for Cinderella

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department is preparing for three performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway version), April 7-9 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Show time will be 7 p.m. each night.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella includes music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and is based on the new book by Douglas Carter Beane and the original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. The Broadway version is full of spectacle, wit and classic songs.

The cast includes Cooper Adams as Prince Topher, Mia Rager as Ella, Mackenzie Jones as Marie/Fairy Godmother, Kayla Krites as Madame, Brooklynn Laukhuf as Gabrielle, and Whitley Fast as Charlotte. Other principal roles include Evan Sroufe as Sebastian, Colin Ireland as Lord Pinkleton, and Connor Pratt as Jean-Michel.

Supporting roles are performed by Landon Adams, Lauren Black, Kelby Blythe, Natalie Hauter, Lyndsey Heath, Hannah McGovern, Abbie Mengerink, Piper Pierce, Gracie Price, Sydney Rauch, and Devoney Sidle. In addition, a 12-student middle school ensemble is part of the cast.

Pictured above are Cinderella cast members Whitley Fast (Charlotte), Lauren Black, Piper Pierce, and Kayla Krites (Madame). Photo provided

The stage crew consists of Aubree Bear, Lydia Francis, Haylee Hill, Andrew Klewer, Brody Kresicher, Carlee Kroeger, Meagan Mason, Abbi Phillips, Victoria Quiroz, and Kennadie Vizuete.

VWHS Theatre is grateful for the support of production sponsors, including Eastside Auto Repair and Sales, First Bank of Berne, Laing Family Dentistry, Laudick’s Jewelry, Premier Turf Management, Tisha Fast: State Farm, Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich, and Anthony and Nikki Adams.

More supporting patrons and ticket purchasing information can be found at VWHSTheatre.weebly.com. Tickets are on sale now. Reserved seating is limited so don’t miss the opportunity to choose a royal seat.

Cinderella is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein organization www.concordtheatricals.com.

Van Wert High School Theatre continues to create, perform, and inspire the Van Wert community through the theatrical arts.