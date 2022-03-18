Land bank seeking bids for properties

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) is posting lots available for bids on their website, www.vanwerted.com/landbank.

The Land Bank is focused on facilitating the transition of blighted, vacant and abandoned properties into viable, marketable properties by working collaboratively with public and private entities in a financially responsible, transparent manner with a long-term goal of stabilizing neighborhoods or other greater public purpose.

Those looking to bid on building lots need to complete the paperwork and submit to Van Wert Area Economic Development by the bid deadline.