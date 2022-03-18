Six girls competing for Peony Queen title

Six young ladies are competing for the title of Queen Jubilee XLVII during this year’s Peony Festival Pageant, to be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at LifeHouse Church in Van Wert.

This year’s candidates are:

Peony Festival candidates for 2022 are (clockwise from top left): Zadria King, Kayla Krites, Audrey Giesige, Jazmin Fauver, Grace Jewel and Adeline Collins. Photos submitted

Audrey Giesige, representing Paulding High School, is the daughter of Cory and Stephanie Giesige.

She is very involved with school extracurricular activities and her community. She is the Senior Class President, plays on the varsity basketball team, is a member of the Drama Department, and serves on the Student Council. She is a member of the National Honor Society, where she is the community liaison, helps with the baseball scoreboard, and is a member of the Panthers for Careers program. She is currently helping to start a Fellowship for Christian Athletes group at Paulding High School.

In her freshman year she started tying blankets, to give back to her community. In her first year, she created thirty-five blankets for The Blanket Project. She donates these blankets to local organizations, where they can best be used. She attends St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Defiance.

Her talent selection for the pageant will be singing.

Following graduation, she plans to attend college at Cedarville University, majoring in special education with a minor in linguistics.

Kayla Krites, representing Van Wert High School, is the daughter of Judy and Matthew Krites.

She is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, FCCLA, and German Club. She is also a Junior Rotarian and participates in CEO program, through school, at Westwood Behavioral Center.

She is also a member of the band, where she plays the bassoon and the clarinet. Kayla’s performance talents have been highlighted in theater productions, including “The Wizard of Oz,” “Footloose,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Cinderella,” “Seussical”, and “Tarzan”.

She participates in basketball, volleyball, and throws shot put and discus for the track team.

Other activities, outside of school, include 4-H. She is a member of the Clever Clovers, where she currently serves as their treasurer. She is a 4-H Camp Counselor. She belongs to the First United Methodist Church youth group. She is also employed at Sycamore.

Her talent selection for the pageant will be playing the piano and singing.

Following graduation, she will be attending Ohio State University, majoring in psychology.

Zadria King, representing Lincolnview High School, Zadria is the daughter of Amy King and Scott King.

School clubs include Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Spanish Club, and Theatre. She participates in the Van Wert County CEO program and has been at the Van Wert County Hospital and the YWCA in their marketing department.

At Lincolnview, she is a member of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also participates in the Spirit Squad, is member of a new organization, Lincolnview Athletic Leadership Committee and is on the Northwest Conference Student Ambassadors.

Outside of school, she volunteers at the Middle Point Am Vets 698, doing any job that they may need done.

She will be performing a monologue in the talent competition of the Pageant.

Following graduation, she will be attending Defiance College, majoring in Biology. She will be playing basketball, while attending.

Adeline Collins, representing Vantage Career Center, is the daughter of Tiffany Collins and Craig Williams.

She is a student in Vantage’s Culinary Arts Program and is the class President. She serves as a Student Ambassador for Vantage.

In the Culinary Arts Program, she is the Culinary Arts lab assistant. In this role she helps to guide the junior Culinary Arts students and helps the instructor in anyway that is needed.

Her extracurricular activities include dancing at Kim Hohman’s Danceworks and participating on the Van Wert High school softball team, where she plays first base.

In her spare time she works at Chief’s grocery store and enjoys babysitting her five cousins.

She will be performing a dance routine for the talent competition at the Pageant.

Following graduation, she is currently undecided on which school she will be attending but knows what her major will be. When she enrolls, she will study to become a guidance counselor. She decided to change her path, after helping as the Culinary Arts lab assistant, where she enjoys helping others.

Jazmin Fauver, representing Wayne Trace High School, is the daughter of Casey Helms, the granddaughter of Cindy Schlosser and the niece of Kathy Sargent.

She is a member of the high school choir where she sings soprano. Formerly she was a six-year member of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

She enjoys coloring and listening to music in her spare time. Music is a very important part of her life.

Outside of school, she is a member of the Edgerton Wesleyan Youth Group. She also participates in the youth group at The Rock church in Payne.

She will be singing in the talent competition at the pageant.

Grace Jewel, representing Crestview High School, is the daughter of Liz and Dave Jewel.

She is involved in FCCLA, Knight Vision show choir, is a member of the student council, where she serves as the treasurer, and is also one of this year’s student Rotarians.

She enjoys theatre and has previously performed in productions with the Civic Theatre. She has studied dance for nine years at Pam’s School of Dance.

Outside of school and performing, she is employed at Van Crest in Van Wert, in the kitchen.

She will be singing as her talent in that portion of the competition.

Following graduation, she will be attending college, where she will be majoring in music education and perhaps forensic science.