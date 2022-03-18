Van Wert County continues to have low jobless rate

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — Van Wert and Paulding counties had the 12th lowest unemployment rate in the state in January, according to the latest figures released earlier this week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The two counties each reported a jobless rate of 3.7 percent, an increase from December for Van Wert County (2.6 percent) and Paulding County (2.8 percent).

However, it was under the statewide average of 4.3 percent and the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.4 percent.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Van Wert County had a labor force of 14,600, and 14,000 workers who were employed.

Three other adjacent counties were among the top seven in terms of the state’s lowest unemployment rates. Mercer County’s January jobless rate was 3.0 percent, second lowest in Ohio, while Auglaize was fourth at 3.3 precent. At 3.5 percent, Putnam County had the state’s seventh lowest unemployment rate in January.

Defiance County’s January unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, 27th highest in Ohio, while Allen County reported a jobless rate of 4.8 percent, which ranked 43rd among 88 counties and equals the statewide rate.

Holmes County, in northeast Ohio, had the state’s lowest unemployment rate (2.9 percent). Overall, nine counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5 percent in January.

Monroe County, in southeast Ohio, had the state’s highest unemployment rate, 8.7 percent, in January. Five counties had unemployment rates at or above 7.5 percent in January.

February, 2022 unemployment figures will be released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Friday, March 25, followed by city and county numbers on Tuesday, March 28.