Volunteers sought for park clean-up

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is looking for volunteers for the clean-up of Hiestand Woods Park and Preserve from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 2.

Volunteers should wear jeans or long pants, closed-toed shoes and bring gloves. The time will be spent removing honeysuckle (an invasive species in Hiestand Woods) from the preserve portion of the park.

It’s an excellent opportunity for community service hours, as well as investing in the improvement of the only wooded park in Van Wert city limits.

The Van Wert County Foundation asks that volunteers be 16 years of age or older and that they sign a waiver for working on the removal process. Community members interested in volunteering their time can email the Foundation at info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org or call the office at 419.238.1743 for more information.

The Van Wert County Foundation is a philanthropic organization focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for Van Wert County, Ohio. The Van Wert County Foundation transforms quality of life by supporting purposeful endowments, inspiring collective growth, and building initiatives for the future.