WBL team to play for state championship

VW independent sports

DAYTON — Colin White scored 31 points and pulled 11 rebounds to lead Western Buckeye League champion Ottawa-Glandorf to a 53-46 win over Columbus Africentic in the Division III state semifinals at UD Arena on Friday.

The win puts the No. 2 ranked Titans (25-2) in the state championship game against Cincinnati Taft at 10:45 Sunday morning. The No. 9 Senators defeated defending state champion Lutheran East 56-43 in the other semifinal game on Friday.