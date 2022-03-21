Clarence E. Barnett

Clarence Edward Barnett, 48, of Van Wert, died at 4:05 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at his residence.

Clarence Barnett

Clarence was born on October 6, 1973, in Van Wert. The son of Robert Barnett, who preceded him in death, and Nancy Barnett who survives in Van Wert.

Family survivors include his daughter Celsea (Chanse) Ebel; one brother, Paul Ray Thompson; nieces and nephews Jessica Leppard, Lance Thompson, Wesley Thompson, Robert Thompson, Randal (Britnie) Thompson and many others.

He was preceded in death by his two siblings, Carol Ann Leppard and Jay Dee Thompson and his great-nephew Kaine Leppard.

Clarence worked at Statewide Ford- Lincoln in Van Wert. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and working on his vehicles. His passions were hosting the best and biggest bonfires with his friends, as well as with his dogs, Bandit and Shiloh. He was loud and spoke his mind and that is why he was loved by so many. As Clarence once said “It isn’t illegal unless you get caught.”

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Bishop Larry Martinez officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 12-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.