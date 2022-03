Lancer baseball team No. 1 in new poll

VW independent sports

Lincolnview has been named as the No. 1 team in Division IV in a preseason poll released by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association on Monday.

The Lancers received 20 of 28 possible first place votes in the poll to easily outdistance No. 2 Toronto. Berlin-Hiland, Toronto and Lucasville Valley rounded out the top five.

The full poll, all four divisions can be seen here.