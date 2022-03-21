Man injured in weekend wrong way crash

VW independent news

CECIL — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash in northern Paulding County.

According to a news release, at 3:22 a.m. Sunday, troopers received a report of a wrong way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 24 near County Road 133 in Emerald Township. Five minutes later, the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck, later identified as Everett Dickerson, 61, of Defiance, struck a semi-truck head-on.

Dickerson, 61, of Defiance, was transported to Defiance Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The driver of the semi-truck, Harkaranpreet Deol, 30, of Caledon, Ontario, Canada was not injured.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Emerald Township Fire, Cecil Fire, Paulding Fire and EMS, Defiance EMS, Gideon’s Towing and Paulding County ODOT.