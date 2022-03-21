Matthew E. Nofer

Matthew E. Nofer, 46, of Van Wert, passed way unexpectedly on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Matthew Nofer

He was born January 20, 1976, in Van Wert, the son of Thomas Nofer who survives in Van Wert and May Marjorie Nofer, who preceded him in death. Matthew is survived by his daughter Savannah Nofer of Woodlands, Texas; one brother, Chris Nofer of Van Wert, and several cousins, aunts and uncles.

Matthew was a 1994 graduate of Crestview High School and Vantage Vocational School.

Matthew enjoyed traveling and spending time with his daughter, who was the love of his life. He was also a skilled craftsman and especially had a love of farming. Matt was very excited about his future in farming, which he considered to be a good life. His warm smile and willing heart will be missed by all who knew him.

In honoring Matt’s wishes, no memorial service or funeral is planned.

