Statewide and local gas prices go down, at least for now

VW independent staff and submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio.

Prices in Ohio are 67.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and still stand $1.36 a gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.19 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon.

In Van Wert, Monday morning gas prices ranged from $3.77 at Murphy USA on Towne Center Blvd., substantially lower than the statewide average, to $3.99 at Tyler’s Short Stop on East Main St.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon today. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, COVID and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, gasoline demand has shown no sign of buckling under the pressure of higher prices.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

March 21, 2021: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 21, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

March 21, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

March 21, 2018: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

March 21, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 21, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

March 21, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 21, 2014: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 21, 2013: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

March 21, 2012: $3.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)