D.C. bound!

Crestview Middle School student Lainey Gardner emerged as the champion of the northwest regional spelling bee held at Owens Community College on Saturday. The seventh-grader, who also won the Van Wert County spelling bee in February, won an all-expenses paid trip to the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. Memorial Day weekend. The word that clinched it for Gardner: quotidian. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, it means occurring every day or belonging to each day. Gardner is the first Crestview student to ever advance to national competition. Photo courtesy of The Toledo Blade