D.C. bound!
Crestview Middle School student Lainey Gardner emerged as the champion of the northwest regional spelling bee held at Owens Community College on Saturday. The seventh-grader, who also won the Van Wert County spelling bee in February, won an all-expenses paid trip to the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. Memorial Day weekend. The word that clinched it for Gardner: quotidian. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, it means occurring every day or belonging to each day. Gardner is the first Crestview student to ever advance to national competition. Photo courtesy of The Toledo Blade
POSTED: 03/22/22 at 3:43 am. FILED UNDER: News