Crestview Bd. learns about Career Connections, planning

Crestview Board of Education President John Auld reads aloud agenda items during Monday night’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Fiscal education and strategic planning were the main topics of discussion during Monday’s brief meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education.

The board heard information about the recently formed Van Wert County Career Connections from Cody Michaud and Whitney Sealscott, who outlined the organization’s mission to develop programming for students grade two, along with grades 4-8 and at the high school level.

“We’re focused on economic education, financial skills and career exploration,” Mishaud told the board. “As we go along we’d like to keep building on that.”

“At the second grade level we’re doing the basics, having them learn about the flow of money, having them start brainstorming about what their hobbies and interests are and how does that correlate to a potential job here in our community,” Sealscott said. “Teachers really wanted us to focus on needs and wants…so you get a job, this is your income for the week, now you have needs and wants and identifying those and the cost of those.”

After the presentation, the board officially approved affiliation with Van Wert County Career Connections. More information about the organization can be found here.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, board president John Auld and board member Brad Perrott each gave a brief update on the district’s strategic planning process.

“We’ve had three meetings so far and it’s been a very good process getting a lot of people involved from the community, the staff and the administration,” Perrott said. One thing that stands out is everybody’s desire to continue the road were on as excellence being important and having pride in what we do, not only educationally but facilities-wise and athletics-wise.”

Auld and Mollenkopf expressed similar thoughts and Mollenkopf called it a positive process.

Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer lauded seventh grader Lainey Gardner, who won the northwest regional spelling bee championship at Owens Community College on Saturday. She’ll compete in the national spelling bee in Washington D.C.

“We’re pretty excited for Lainey,” Kreischer said. “She put a lot of work into it.”

The board approved a handful of agenda items, including:

The 2023-2024 school calendar.

An overnight trip to Columbus, April 9-10, by the softball team.

An overnight trip to Canton and Massillon, July 11-12, by the high school football team.

A senior government class trip to Sandusky May 6.

The board also learned the annual prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. April 30, and after-prom will be sponsored by the Optimist Club of Van Wert.

As required by law, the board set aside time to gather public input on the rehiring of several retired employees – Jeff Bagley, Danille Hancock, Owen Pugh, Greg Rickard, Diane Wilson and Jim Wharton – but no one spoke during the session.

The board accepted a $150 donation from Ladies on a Mission for need students, a $1,500 donation from Wren Community Chest for senior scholarships, and an anonymous donation of $100 for the Middle School Scholastic Bowl Team.

Board members met in executive session to discuss the employment and/or compensation of employees, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 18 in the multipurpose room.