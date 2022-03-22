New series aimed at young professionals

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County (YPVW) is launching a new professional development series called ‘Level Up’.

The intent of the series is to offer free or low-cost opportunities designed to help young professionals grow and succeed in a professional setting.

“We see the ‘Level Up’ series as a great benefit to both new and established Young Professionals in Van Wert County, YPVW President Madison Bronson said. “With this series, we really want to help our young professionals enhance their portfolio in several ways including a free headshot, resume critiquing and connecting them with boards, committees and clubs in Van Wert.”

For the first event in the series, local young professionals are invited to come out to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, to receive a free professional headshot. Attendees are encouraged to wear professional clothing and to come picture-ready. Photos will be taken by Quincy Thompson with QR Photography.

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County is affiliated with the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. The group is intended for individuals under 40 who either work or live in Van Wert County and who are and are interested in professional development, community service, mentoring and networking.

Anyone with questions should contact Madison Bronson at 419.238.4390 or chamber@vanwertchamber.com.