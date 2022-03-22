No warning siren test Wednesday morning

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Due to increased potential for severe weather the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, in conjunction with the National Weather Service, has canceled the outdoor warning siren activation for the statewide tornado drill scheduled for 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather outlook to “slight” for a large portion of Ohio, therefore, sirens will not go off and be tested as originally planned, to avoid potential confusion.

OCSWA continues to reinforce that Severe Weather Awareness Week is an opportunity for Ohio to increase understanding of Ohio’s severe weather threats and most importantly, to practice tornado safety plans and drills.