Sign-ups underway for YWCA challenge

VW independent news

Registration for the YWCA 2022 “Stand Against Racism Challenge” is now live.

The Stand Against Racism Challenge is designed to create dedicated time and space to build more effective social justice habits, particularly those dealing with issues of race, power, privilege, and leadership. Participants will have the opportunity to log on to the challenge via phone app or by visiting the challenge website and are presented with challenges such as reading an article, listening to a podcast, reflecting on personal experience, and more.

This year’s theme merges five focus areas which will guide and inform the YWCA’s racial equity work. Those focus areas include civic engagement, economic development, education, healthcare and representation in media.

The challenge will launch on Monday, April 4, and conclude on Monday, May 2.

Go to https://standagainstracism.org/ and click Midwest Region to register.