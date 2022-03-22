Steven E. Warden

Steven E. Warden, 61, of Brighton, Michigan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Steve was many things to many people – a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa; a best friend, a favorite uncle, and the very most attentive host. He was the person his close friends and family would turn to when they needed a good laugh, a good meal, and a better glass of bourbon. Together, Pam and Steve were the center of their family unit, their door always open to any and all.

Steve was an avid golfer and an excellent cook – known for his smoked meats and epic breakfasts (best enjoyed after a night of too many laughs around Pam and Steve’s kitchen table). He was the happiest when surrounded by his loved ones, and will be forever remembered for his kindness, thoughtfulness and sense of humor – and his excellent sense of style (nobody could pull off silk polka dots quite like Steve). Steve was that person you wanted to be seated next to at a party – his laugh was infectious, and simply put – he made life more fun.

We will remember him as Papa Steve and Stevie Wonderful, as a best friend, and loving uncle. We will remember his passion for life, and his unwavering love for his daughter and grandchildren. Those that knew Steve were truly the lucky ones, and we will continue to live out his legacy by remembering to be kind, to live life to the fullest, and to hug those we love a little tighter each day.

Steve is survived by his wife of 20 years, Pamela; daughter, Ashley (Brian) Rickard; grandchildren, Jaylyn and Kenlie Rickard, Jaycie (Justin) Dunne, great grandson, Drayton, and one on the way; siblings, Paula (Don) Wexler, Kathy (Dick) Fry, John (Peggy) Warden, Tom (Amani) Warden, Becky (Jim) Butler, Mike (Julie) Warden and Kim (Randy) Hoffhines; parents-in law, JoAnn and Raymond Corridor; sister-in-law, Debbie (Tom) Pryor and brothers-in-law, Ray (Jacqueline) and Nick (Carin) Corridor, as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main St., Brighton. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Glioblastoma Foundation.