Teresa S. Goodenough

Teresa S. Goodenough, 63, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at The Gardens of Paulding.

Teresa was born on April 22, 1958, in St. Marys to Donald and Miriam (Bollinger) Baer.

She worked for Lewis Bread Company at Chief Supermarket in Paulding as a stock manager. Teresa spent time volunteering at Paulding County Carnegie Library and attended Bible Fellowship Church in Paulding.

She is survived by her mother; sons: Mitchell (Kristina) Goodenough, of Smyrna, Georgia and Dustan Goodenough of Paulding; a sister, Lisa (Mark) Mawer, Atlanta, Georgia, and her beloved cat, Sophie.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m.Friday, March 25, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Pastor Brent Roth officiating. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Friends of Felines Rescue Center, Defiance.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.