Van Wert Health earns Top 100 honors

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Health Hospital has been named one of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the United States for 2022 by the prestigious Chartis Center for Rural Health.

“This designation recognizes the clinical and operational excellence of our team of dedicated physicians, nurses, clinical staff and support staff,” Van Wert Health President and CEO Jim Pope said. “This honor solidifies their hard work and dedication and is especially significant coming after encountering a global pandemic.”

To determine the top 100 rural hospitals, the Chartis Center used the Hospital Strength Index, which assesses performance in eight pillars of performance: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.

One of the operating rooms at Van Wert Health, which has been named as one of the Top 100 rural and community hospitals in the United States. Photo provided

Pope said being included in the Top 100 nationally is a reflection of the organization’s daily commitment to provide the community access to the highest quality of care, delivered with compassion, while remaining a financially viable organization that can serve future generations of northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana residents.

Over the course of the last 12 years, the Chartis Center Index has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. The Index framework is widely used across the nation by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints and state offices of rural health, which provide access to Index analytics through grant-funded initiatives.

“We are proud to serve this community and these accolades are really about the quality work our team is doing every day to provide excellent patient-centered care,” Pope said.