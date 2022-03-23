February VW PBIS winners announced

Submitted information

Van Wert High School PBIS February Student of the Month winners have been announced. Each month, Van Wert Cinemas rewards one student from each grade level at Van Wert High School for displaying positive behaviors and actions in school.

Students are recognized for their positive behaviors by staff members, and names are entered into a monthly drawing. Winners receive an unlimited month-long pass to Van Wert Cinemas, which also includes their family members.

Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports (PBIS) is a district-wide initiative that recognizes and rewards students for displaying positive behaviors and actions in school. This month’s winners are (above, eft to right): Clayton Mosier (junior); Lily Davis (freshman); Aaron Dowdy (sophomore), and Mariana Ickes (senior).