Royal Extravaganza set for this Sunday

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department is inviting the public to attend the “Royal Extravaganza” event from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Lobby, ahead of the spring musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Those in attendance will be able to play enchanted bingo, learn to waltz, color with Fairy Godmother, royal reading with Sebastian and take photos with Cinderella, Prince Topher, and the rest of the cast.

In addition, prize drawings will be held and raffle tickets will be sold for a beautiful carriage bed frame along with tickets for the show, April 7-9.

Sunday’s event is free, thanks to sponsors realtor Michelle Gunter and Van Wert Live.

All attending are encouraged to dress in their most fashionable fairytale attire.