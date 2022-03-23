Six people appear for local court hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Brandon Fair, 36, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. His April trial date was postponed and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. April 27, and his trial date was rescheduled for August 1.

The charges are connected to a February 1 shooting at an Elm Sugar Road, Convoy residence. The victim was a 29-year-old man, who was hospitalized after the shooting.

One person appeared for sentencing while three others changed their pleas and were sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield.

Michael Speakman, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced for possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony, after failing his intervention in lieu of conviction program. He was re-sentenced to intervention in lieu of conviction for a new year, effective immediately, and the case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Mackinzy Peterson, 39, of Fort Jennings, changed her plea to guilty tampering with records, a first degree misdemeanor, amended from a third degree felony. She was immediately sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at later date, substance and mental assessment if directed, 100 hours community service and one year of intensive probation. She was also ordered to pay a monthly probation fee and court costs.

Kevin Davies, 32, of Van Wert, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of Information charging him with possession of drug paraphenalia, a second degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 30 days jail with credit for 11 days already served.

Dustin Cooper, 38, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

In addition to those hearings, Jeffrey Kallas, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by consuming intoxicants. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and further pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.