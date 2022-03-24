Charge pending in Dec. shooting death

VW independent news

A criminal charge is pending in connection with the mid-December shooting death of a Van Wert Middle School student.

Kaine Leppard, 13, suffered a fatal gunshot wound December 19 at a South Tyler St. home. According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, a trained crime scene officer was called in to process the area and Van Wert EMS also arrived to start treating the individual, but Leppard was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation and autopsy determined Leppard died from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound after he and a friend had been mishandling the weapon.

Further investigation revealed the gun used had been stolen from a lock box inside of a truck in the 300 block of N. Jefferson St. No fingerprints could be taken from the lock box or the truck, but an examination of the deceased child’s phone found to have been in the 300 block of N Jefferson St. at 3:05 a.m. December 19.

The matter has been referred to the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office, with a charge of receiving stolen property pending against the friend.