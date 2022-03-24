DeWine gives State of the State Address

VW independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine delivered his 2022 State of the State Address to the Ohio General Assembly on Wednesday, his first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speech highlighted his administration’s accomplishments with legislators while also focusing on future initiatives.

DeWine touted the Ohio economy’s successes including the state budget being balanced, the state’s bond rating being its highest since 1979 and the unemployment rate, now down to 4.3 percent, In addition DeWine highlighted $1.2 billion slashed in state spending and tax cuts of $3.6 billion.

Mike DeWine

Other areas addressed by DeWine:

Mental health

DeWine made transforming mental health services a keystone goal for his administration, calling for investing significant resources in making help visible accessible, and effective.

“I see an Ohio that harnesses the innovative potential of our research colleges and universities to conduct strategic, cutting-edge research,” DeWine said. “An Ohio with fewer emergency room visits and where fewer Ohioans with mental illnesses are living on the streets, an Ohio where mental illness isn’t criminalized. lessening pressure on the criminal justices system.”

“We can create the opportunity for people with mental illness or addiction to build the skills to lead joyful, meaningful lives and if we do, it will result in reduced community costs and more people working — and contributing — to the vitality of their communities.”

State parks

Governor DeWine outlined a vision for Ohio state parks to be among the best in the country.

“From Maumee Bay to Geneva to Lake Hope to Great Seal to Hueston Woods to John Bryan, our state parks are the crown jewels of Ohio, and they add so much to our quality of life and what makes Ohio such a great place to live,” DeWine stated.

Appalachia

DeWine reaffirmed a commitment to Ohio’s Appalachian region to ensure no Ohio citizen is left behind.

“One of the most important things we can do that will benefit — not only the 32 counties in the Appalachian region, but also our entire state — is to make a long-overdue, comprehensive investment in Appalachia,” DeWine said

Mentors

Addressing the importance of adult guidance for young people, DeWine talked about his plan to work with the Ohio General Assembly and with community leaders and colleges and universities to create a combined scholarship and mentorship program so that no child lacks guidance and direction and has the financial support necessary to go to college or technical school.

“Our state’s economy — our state — will not fully flourish if we leave these kids behind,” DeWine said. “There is so much untapped potential that our state cannot afford to waste.”

Distracted driving

DeWine said changing the culture around using electronic devices while driving has been a priority of his administration and he said more drivers putting down their phones and using hands-free technology will help prevent crashes, save lives, and make roads safer. He called on the General Assembly to pass House Bill 283

Law enforcement

Governor DeWine spoke about his commitment to funding the police.

“We are doubling down on our support for law enforcement by giving them more resources, not fewer, to keep our communities safe,” he said. “We need to get tough on on the convicted violent offenders who carry and use weapons in violation of the law. If we can remove this small group of dangerous offenders from our streets, the violent crime in our distressed neighborhoods will be reduced dramatically and the citizens and families who live there will be safer and lives will be saved.”

Imagination Library

DeWine also touted the success of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. The legislature provided the funds to start the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, which was created by First Lady Fran DeWine in partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“We know that a child’s brain is 80 percent developed by the time they turn three years of age, so these first years of development are so very important,” DeWine said. “Enrollment in the Imagination Library improves Kindergarten readiness and family literacy habits.”