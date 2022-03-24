Helen M. (Long) Ashbaugh

Helen M. (Long) Ashbaugh, 83, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:19 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Mercy- St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. T

She was born on December 23, 1938, to Elwyn K. and Ethel (Decamp) Long in her parents’ home on Slane Road in Van Wert County, and they preceded her in death.

A 1956 graduate of Van Del High School in Middle Point, Helen went on to marry the love of her life, William K. Ashbaugh in the Grace Methodist Church of Middle Point August 9, 1959 with Rev. Frank Sandeson as the officiant. They shared 47 years together. He passed away October 2, 2006.

Helen and Bill were blessed with three daughters, Cindy (Kevin) Knippen of Ottoville; Jayne (Todd) Morris of Van Wert, and Sandra (Chris) Lawrence of Venedocia; granddaughters, Abby (Nate) Siefker of Ottoville, Deidre (Austin) Wieman of Ottoville, and Julia (Adam) Molitor of Payne; grandsons, Johnathon Morris and Jeremy (Samantha) Morris of Venedocia, great- grandchildren, Talan Siefker, Owen Siefker, Gemma Wieman, Hadley Molitor, Bryson Molitor, Wyatt Wieman, Fraya Siefker and three on the way, including twins. Also surviving are her twin sister, Rosa Wollenhaupt as well as many nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Rick Ashbaugh who along with his wife, Diana and daughters, Macey and Macala, farmed her farm, plowed her drive, mowed her grass, picked up her walnuts and would do anything else she asked.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gwendolyn (Floyd) Mobley, Josephine (Doug) Terrell, Bonnie (Tom) Ashbaugh, LaDonna (Carl) Wollenhaupt, and Robert (Jean Ross) Long, and brother in law, Harold Wollenhaupt.

Helen had been a leader for the Ridge Buckeyes 4-H Club for 12 years and a member of the Ridge 4-H Livestock and Crop Club for 10 years. She was a member of the former Trinity Lutheran Church in Middle Point for 50 years where she had served as church secretary and helped with Sunday School, Bible School, Lions Club suppers and funeral dinners.

With her love of gardening, Helen served as past president of the Evergreen Garden Club, past secretary of the Regional Garden Clubs, and she loved showing and sharing flowers, especially creative designs. She could always be found digging around in her gardens and fairy gardens.

She volunteered and served on the election board for 20 years and was elected for two terms as Clerk for Ridge Township. She was also a member of the Middle Point Fireman’s Auxiliary. She also enjoyed going on cruises and gambling trips and being a member Glitter Girls and the Red Hat Aging Angels.

Helen attended the International Business College and worked for Magnavox, Central Mutual and Teleflex.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Tim Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point Methodist Church or the Middle Point Fire and EMS.