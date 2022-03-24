Local youths compete in soccer shootout

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is pleased to congratulate Hanna Lamb and Bryce Miller, who competed in the Elks Mid Atlantic Soccer Shoot in York, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, March 12.

Lamb placed fifth in the U-10 Girls age group and Miller placed fourth in the U-10 Boys age group. Ohio placed fourth in the competition.

Both Lamb and Miller competed in the local soccer shoot and placed first, to advance to the district level, then moved up to the state competition where they again placed first.

“Van Wert Lodge is proud of the two young people who represented our Lodge as they advanced thru the competition,” Elks Lodge 1197 spokesman Michael Stanley said.

The Elks Soccer shoot is one of the events the Elks provides to the youth of the nation for free.