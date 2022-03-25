With occupation of the Van Wert County Humane Society’s new animal shelter/adoption center on Fox Road scheduled for this spring, the Humane Society is sponsoring “Shower the Shelter.” Various items are needed for the new facility, including such things as lobby chairs, cots for dogs, a stackable washer and dryer, and office equipment. A complete list can be found on the Humane Society’s Facebook page or at vwchs.org. Questions can be directed to Capital Campaign Chairperson Michelle White at michwhite66@gmail.com. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent