City Council to approve full 2022 budget

VW independent news

Van Wert City Council is expected to approve the third and final reading of the city’s 2022 budget during Monday’s meeting.

By law the budget must be approved by March 31. The city has used a temporary budget for the first three months of 2022.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.