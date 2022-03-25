Crestview wins award

Crestview High School has been selected as a winner of the 2021 Fields of Excellence Award. Colleges, universities, high schools and parks and recreation departments from all over the country submitted photographs, letters of recommendation and application forms describing their detailed athletic field maintenance program. A rigorous judging process yielded 100 winners from a large pool of applicants. As a winner, Crestview will receive a certificate or recognition and a Fields of Excellence banner to be displayed at the field. Photo submitted