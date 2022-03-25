Different football playoff format set

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a change to the high school football playoff format this fall.

In a memo to member schools, the first two rounds of games will all be played on Friday nights, October 28 and November 4. Higher seeded teams will continue to host those games.

After that, regional semifinals, regional finals and state semifinal games will be split between Friday and Saturday nights, all at neutral sites. Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Friday nights, while Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday nights.

Barring a change, 16 teams per region will qualify for the postseason, the same as 2021.