Downtown Paulding focus of next meeting

Submitted information

PAULDING — Research on downtown Paulding’s business buildings will be the topic at the John Paulding Historical Society’s general meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. The meeting is open to the public.

Dave Burtch

Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP) is working to place the Paulding downtown business district on the National Register of Historic Places. The application requires a detailed history of each building within the proposed district.

CoRP chairman David Burtch will be speaking about the process and the benefits of being designated a Downtown Historic District and some of the interesting things the local volunteer research team has learned along the way.

The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the county fairgrounds.

Any updates or notices will be posted on the historical society’s Facebook page.