Optimist Club to award two scholarships

Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is seeking applications for its annual service award scholarship for graduating seniors. Two scholarships will be awarded in Van Wert County, $1,000 for first place and $500 for second place.

The criteria are a minimum of 100 hours of volunteer service during the past 12 months (sports activities are not included), and a scholastic average grade point average of 2.0 or above. Two letters of recommendation and a copy of the student’s transcripts are also required.

To apply, go to the guidance or administration office at Crestview, Lincolnview, or Van Wert High School. The application deadline is Friday, May 6, to the school office.