Thomas L. Sunderland

Thomas L. Sunderland, 91, of Van Wert passed away at 9:09 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 9, 1930, in St. Marys to the late Harold and Minnie Belle “Peg” (Hentze) Sunderland, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Dorothy A. Moeller May 21, 1965.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Japan during the Korean War.

Thomas worked 22 years for General Telephone, 17 years for the Marsh Foundation and 16 years for the Council on Aging.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. He also sang in the “Lima Beans”, a barbershop chorus based in Lima.

Thomas is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Dorothy; daughters, Lynn of Ansonia, and Debra (Michael) Germann of Van Wert; seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert with Rev. Chris Farmer, officiating. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church or to the Council On Aging.

